Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has launched the Seventh Episode of their First-ever TV program – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ on their social media handles.

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

The TV program is currently broadcasting on KTN Home in Kenya, every Saturday at 5 pm and repeated every Thursday at 6:30 am.

It has also been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like BTV (Botswana) Mashariki TV (Burundi), GHOne &TV3 (Ghana), QTV (The Gambia), LNTV (Liberia), Mibawa Limited (Malawi), Defi Media (Mauritius), AYV TV (Sierra Leone), NTV (Uganda), ZNBC TV (Zambia) and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. “Our Africa” TV Program will soon be broadcast on GTV in Ghana, NBC in Namibia, and ZTN in Zimbabwe. “Our Africa” TV Program is also currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook (http://apo-opa.co/4dGJDBA), Instagram (http://apo-opa.co/4dHowzo), X (http://apo-opa.co/3SLcQmR) and YouTube (http://apo-opa.co/3yAl76p)) and Merck Foundation (Facebook (http://apo-opa.co/46QzBf5), Instagram (http://apo-opa.co/3ApffO4), X (http://apo-opa.co/4dCz8zb) and YouTube (http://apo-opa.co/3SKRPJh)).

Watch the Promo of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ here:

https://apo-opa.co/3SL9lx4

The theme for the Seventh Episode is Coronavirus Health Awareness.

Watch the Seventh Episode promo here:

https://apo-opa.co/3WGE7Z4

Watch the Seventh Episode here: https://apo-opa.co/4dHGm4X

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “Firstly, I would like to thank the audience for their continuous positive and encouraging response to ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’. We have also been receiving an amazing response on our social media from audiences across the globe, this is very heartening and makes me very happy. The Seventh episode of the TV program addresses the global coronavirus pandemic we have been dealing with for over two years. We have all experienced changes in our lives that the pandemic has brought about. Therefore, this episode advocates for Coronavirus Health Awareness. We have also tried to address the social impact of this pandemic on our communities through this episode.”

“Through ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ our aim is to raise awareness, be the voice of the voiceless and break the silence about many social and health issues in Africa through ‘Fashion and Art with purpose’. I strongly believe that media, fashion and art should have a purpose beyond entertainment and looking good and can raise awareness about issues such as Diabetes Awareness, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Ending Child Marriage, stopping FGM, stopping GBV, Supporting Girl Education and women empowerment, among other social and health issues affecting the continent. Together we can create a culture shift”, added Senator, Dr. Rasha.

The Seventh episode featured designs from Gabriel Froid and Kinneh Mbenga, young designers from Mauritius and The Gambia respectively. Cwezi, a popular singer from Ghana and Teenusha Soobrah, a Nutritionist from Mauritius also featured in this episode.

The show also features “My White Army” - a pan African song, which has been produced and directed by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, as her personal contribution to thank the doctors and nurses fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus battle, who are risking exposure to the virus so everyone else can stay home and stay healthy. The song, featuring singers from 11 African countries in three languages Arabic, English, and French, has been well appreciated across the continent.

"I am very proud to have been able to coordinate, direct and produce this song as a gesture of support across 11 African countries through the 11 talented singers in three languages Arabic, English and French. They have amazing voices and great diversity, they are from countries from North, South, East and West Africa. This coordination was very difficult especially during the lockdown, but they were all very cooperative and we managed to put together a brilliant and heartwarming song." explained Senator, Rasha Kelej.

Watch, share&subscribe to the “My White Army” song here: https://apo-opa.co/4dCsqta

Moreover, Merck Foundation led the way to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic in partnership with 20 African First Ladies. Their focus has been on four main areas – Community Support, Healthcare Capacity Building, Community Awareness through Media Awards and Community Awareness for Children&Youth.

Merck Foundation partnered with African First Ladies to support the livelihood of thousands of women and casual workers affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. The Foundation started Coronavirus Response Program to improve healthcare capacity by providing African doctors with one-year Online Diploma, two-year Master Degree in Respiratory Medicine, Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Acute Medicine, Clinical Microbiology&Infectious Diseases and Critical Care. So far, Merck Foundation has provided 165 scholarships to doctors from over 25 countries through their Coronavirus Response Program/Capacity Advancement Program. Merck Foundation also announced, “Stay at Home” and “Mask Up with Care” Media Recognition Awards for media and "Make your Own Mask" Fashion Awards for the fashion community, with the aim to separate facts from myths and misconceptions, raise awareness on how to adapt best protection measures such as wearing your masks to show you care and love your family&community; to encourage your community to choose to vaccinate and to sensitize them to support healthcare workers who are at the forefront of COVID 19 pandemic. For raising awareness about the pandemic among children and youth, Merck Foundation launched an inspiring storybook “Make the Right Choice” in partnership with African First Ladies to sensitize children and youth about Coronavirus.

Read Make the Right Choice Storybook, here: https://apo-opa.co/3SMetkn

“I am very excited to bring to you all the upcoming episodes of ‘OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation’ TV program. So, stay tuned and be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!”, concluded Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Watch Episode 1 here: https://apo-opa.co/4dIQMBH

Watch Episode 2 here: https://apo-opa.co/3SNd4tX

Watch Episode 3 here: https://apo-opa.co/3SMvn2t

Watch Episode 4 here: https://apo-opa.co/3SKfbyu

Watch Episode 5 here: https://apo-opa.co/3AkkIp7

Watch Episode 6 here: https://apo-opa.co/3WJAilD

