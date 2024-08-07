Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has released the Sixth Episode of their First-ever TV program – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ on their social media handles.

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

The TV program is currently broadcasting on KTN Home in Kenya, every Saturday at 5 pm and repeated every Thursday at 6:30 am.

It has also been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like BTV (Botswana) Mashariki TV (Burundi), GHOne &TV3 (Ghana), QTV (The Gambia), LNTV (Liberia), Mibawa Limited (Malawi), Defi Media (Mauritius), AYV TV (Sierra Leone), NTV (Uganda), ZNBC TV (Zambia), and ZBC (Zimbabwe) and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. “Our Africa” TV Program will soon be broadcast on GTV in Ghana, NBC in Namibia, and ZTN in Zimbabwe. “Our Africa” TV Program is also currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej [Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3Ab3iLK), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/46yySPp), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/46AvkfB) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/46AajSu)] and Merck Foundation [Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3YvvSl0), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3YvvSS2), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/3yshuPR) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4djaTpM)].

The theme for the Sixth Episode is Ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” campaign expressed “I am overwhelmed by the amazing response we have been receiving for ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ TV program so far. I am thankful to all those who have reached out to us on our social media platforms appreciating our efforts and asking us questions about different interventions, songs, films, and videos that they can use on their platforms and communities to break the silence and build advocacy. All of this is very encouraging. We have now come out with the sixth episode of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ that opens a dialogue regarding the ill effects of FGM and supporting girl education.”

According to the UN data, the world over 1 in 4 women have undergone female genital mutilation, this is close to 52 million women world-over. Merck Foundation supports the UN’s cause of putting an end to the practice of FGM by 2030.

“We need to be aware that FGM has no health benefits, it only harms girls and women physically and psychologically. FGM can also lead to severe medical complications in women such as infertility as infection due to FGM is one of the main causes of Infertility. FGM also increases the risk of HIV transmission and can cause severe complications during childbirth. We must understand that FGM is recognized internationally as a violation of the human rights of girls and women. This practice needs to stop immediately. Empowering girls with the right education are the only solution to this age-norms that also promotes gender inequality.” Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

The sixth episode of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ featured popular singer – Kenneth Mugabi from Uganda. The singer presented a new song created to support Girl Education during the episode. Fashion designers from Senegal – Safietou Seck and Aicha Fatou Gaye also featured in this episode and showcased their designs that displayed strong and relevant messages about stopping FGM.

Merck Foundation has also collaborated with various music talents from Africa and released songs that speak address issues such as supporting girl education and women empowerment.

“I strongly believe that Education is one of the most critical areas of women empowerment and will definitely help in stopping practices such as FGM which do not benefit anyone, educated mothers will know the harm and danger of FGM on their girls, moreover, Education also fosters questioning and discussion and provides opportunities for individuals to take on social roles that are not dependent on the practice of FGM for acceptance”, Dr. Rasha Kelej further emphasized.

“Together with African First Ladies, Merck Foundation has contributed to the future of 1000’s of girls by providing scholarships to continue their education and providing essential school items, through our “Educating Linda” program in many African countries such as Burundi, Malawi, Ghana, The Gambia, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Niger and more. Merck Foundation has released many inspiring children’s storybooks, Animation Movies and songs to support girl education. Moreover, we have announced awards of best Film, Song, Fashion Designs and Media on this issue”, added Senator Kelej.

Merck Foundation has also introduced and launched interesting storybooks for children to teach them the values of respecting women and underline the importance of girls’ education and animation film, enjoy watching and reading the below animation films and storybooks:

