The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Security and Justice, Ms Jane Mananiso, welcomed the long-term sentence, of eight life terms, for convicted rapist Mr Moses Gqesha.

Mr Gqesha’s charges included kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, theft, and multiple counts of rape to a gender-based violence activist, Ms Andisiwe Andy Kawa on 9 December 2010, at King's Beach in Summerstrand, Gqeberha. Mr Gqesha was arrested in 2020 for an unrelated incident and forensic evidence taken from Ms Kawa in 2010 linked him to the rape.

“Firstly, we want to applaud the South African Police Services for safeguarding the forensic evidence taken from Ms Kawa in 2010, that linked the rapist later to these heinous crimes. It was because of this act that this criminal will not face years behind bars and pay for his crimes,” said Ms Mananiso.

“Furthermore, we want to commend the National Prosecuting Authority for a successful prosecution especially because the accused denied the charges even after he was linked with forensic evidence. This is truly commendable.

“In a country that experienced high rates of gender-based violence and femicide, this is a victory for those thousands of women either still struggling for justice and those who fear speaking up against perpetrators. This is a sign that the wheels of justice do indeed turn,” emphasized Ms Mananiso.