HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received separately on Tuesday copies of the credentials of HE Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand Sira Swangsilpa, and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana (non-resident) Augustine Ntshomane Makgonatsotlhe.

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished the ambassadors success in their duties, assuring them of providing all support to promote the bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their respective countries to a closer cooperation in various fields.

