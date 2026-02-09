The Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA) (www.AfricaScot.com) has strengthened international links and opened new opportunities for Scottish companies following a highly successful presence at Subsea Expo in Aberdeen, organised by the Global Underwater Hub.

As part of its programme at the event, SABA hosted an inward delegation from Egypt and was delighted to welcome Minister Plenipotentiary Wael Abdelraheem to Scotland for the first time. His visit, supported by the Scottish Government, formed part of ongoing efforts to deepen commercial ties between Scotland and one of North Africa’s most strategically important energy markets.

During his time in Aberdeen, Minister Abdelraheem attended the Subsea Expo evening reception and held a series of meetings with SABA member companies and other businesses from across the North-east. Discussions focused on opportunities for collaboration in subsea engineering, offshore services, inspection and maintenance, digital technologies and supply chain partnerships.

SABA’s exhibition stand attracted hundreds of visitors over the two-day event, with strong interest in opportunities across multiple African markets. Conversations covered subsea infrastructure, offshore wind, energy transition projects, exporting challenges and education&skills training, creating a significant pipeline of follow-up activity for the organisation and its members.

Seona Shand, Chief Operating Officer at the Scottish Africa Business Association, said: “Subsea Expo provided an outstanding platform to showcase Scottish capability and connect businesses with real opportunities across African markets. We were particularly pleased to welcome Minister Plenipotentiary Wael Abdelraheem to Scotland for the first time and to facilitate meaningful introductions between Egyptian stakeholders and our members.

The level of engagement at our stand exceeded expectations, with hundreds of conversations taking place and strong interest in the expertise Scotland has to offer. There is clear demand for subsea and offshore capability across Africa, and we now have a substantial programme of follow-up to help translate these connections into tangible business opportunities.”

Egypt is emerging as a major regional energy hub, with significant investment in offshore gas production in the Mediterranean, expansion of subsea infrastructure and a growing focus on energy security and export capacity. Major developments such as the Zohr gas field and associated pipeline networks have driven demand for subsea installation, inspection, repair and maintenance services, as well as specialist engineering, digital monitoring and asset integrity solutions.

Alongside its established oil and gas sector, Egypt is also investing heavily in energy transition projects, including offshore and coastal renewable energy, hydrogen and power interconnection initiatives. This is creating new opportunities for companies with experience in subsea construction, cable installation, offshore wind foundations, survey, robotics and environmental monitoring.

With its strategic location, large domestic market and strong government focus on infrastructure and energy development, Egypt offers a gateway for Scottish companies looking to expand their presence across North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Building on the momentum from Subsea Expo and the Minister’s visit, SABA will lead a trade delegation to Egypt in April 2026 in partnership with The EIC. The mission will focus on the energy sector providing Scottish companies with direct access to key government stakeholders, operators and local partners.

The programme will include market briefings, business-to-business meetings, site visits and networking opportunities designed to help participants understand the operating environment and identify concrete opportunities.

Further details about the trade mission and how to participate are available at: https://apo-opa.co/4toUqsT

Seona Shand added: “Egypt represents one of the most exciting growth markets for subsea and offshore services in the region. The conversations that took place in Aberdeen demonstrated strong mutual interest, and our April mission will give Scottish companies the opportunity to build relationships on the ground and position themselves for upcoming projects.”

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference, bringing together global operators, contractors, technology providers and supply chain companies. SABA’s presence at the event reflects its ongoing role in helping Scottish organisations access international markets through trade missions, inward delegations, market intelligence and tailored business support.

Following the strong response at Subsea Expo, SABA will now work with participating companies to progress introductions, provide market insight and support next steps as businesses explore opportunities across Egypt and other African markets.

About the Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA):

SABA is the preeminent non-political, Africa focussed, members trade organisation with an unrivalled board of experienced directors which promotes trade, investment and knowledge sharing between Scotland’s world class expertise and Africa’s priority sectors including energy, agriculture, the blue economy, healthcare, skills training and education by leveraging extensive commercial, trade, political and government contacts across Scotland and Africa.

As part of this, our team organises exclusive round tables, webinars, global trade missions, hosts inward delegations and offers market research, intelligence sharing and consultancy services.