Africa Oil Week (AOW) (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce Schlumberger as a Gold sponsor of Africa Oil Week - held in the heart of Cape Town.

Organized by Hyve Group Plc., this event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

Schlumberger will be well-represented with three featured speakers:

President Offshore Atlantic – Wallace Pescarini

Managing Director of Angola&Central East Africa Countries – Miguel Baptista

Managing Director of Nigeria&West Africa Countries – Sops Ideriah

With expertise in more than 120 countries, Schlumberger partner with customers in close collaboration to create industry-changing technologies that unlock cleaner, safer access to energy for every community.

For over 80 years, Schlumberger has been supporting oil and gas companies operating and investing in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We’re pleased to welcome Schlumberger as a Gold sponsor of AOW 2022, and we thank them for their support,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

“Schlumberger has championed the balance between climate action, nature and social development, which is a great reflection of the spirit of AOW,” Sinclair added.

