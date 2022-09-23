Africa Oil Week (AOW) (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce Sasol as Titanium sponsor of Africa Oil Week. The South African global chemicals and energy company will be well-represented at AOW - held in the heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

Sasol, which is based in Sandton, South Africa, sources, produces and markets a range of products in 22 countries with a People, Planet and Profit focus. Sasol’s aim of “Innovating for a better world” shows their commitment to deliver brilliant outcomes responsibly and “always with the intent to be a force for good.”

“We’re so excited to welcome Sasol as Titanium sponsor of AOW 2022, and we thank them for their support. Sasol will be participating in the exhibition with a stand in the heart of the expo, and we’re looking forward to seeing them well-represented throughout the week,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

Fleetwood Grobler, Executive Director and President and Chief Executive Officer, Sasol, will be presenting “Country Showcase: Mozambique” on Tuesday 4 October. He will be discussing how the region can make the most of the success in oil and gas projects in the region.

Sasol’s Energy Business is responsible for the management of liquid fuels marketing and sales channels through the Southern African value chain. It is through the value chain that the business provides various petroleum products to consumers, according to its website. The business also manages the gas sourcing and marketing value chain in South Africa.

“Sasol is a great addition to Africa Oil Week and we’re thrilled to welcome them back. Their investments in low-carbon initiatives support South Africa’s need to position itself as a global producer of green hydrogen. Their investment in Mozambique has seen excellent socio-economic development,” he added.

Sasol is also well-represented in its leadership. Letlhogonolo Tsoai, Sasol Principle Specialist - Regulatory Landscape is one of Africa Oil Week's 50 Power Women 2022. She was named to the Power List 2022 for being one of Africa's most inspirational female energy executives.

To find out more about Sasol, visit https://www.Sasol.com.

Media contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 3-7 October 2022.