SanlamAllianz Re (SAZ Re), one of Africa's leading reinsurance providers operating across more than 45 countries, successfully hosted SAZRe Synapse 2025: a three-day event that brought together thought leaders, industry experts, and changemakers to explore the forces shaping Africa's future.

Synapse: A Platform for Inspiration, Disruption, and Connection

More than just a conference, SAZRe Synapse 2025 was conceived as a space for bold conversations, strategic collaboration, and new thinking. Over the course of three days in Mauritius, participants engaged with big ideas, challenged traditional models, and connected across industries and borders.

The event unfolded in three key chapters.

On Day One, keynote speaker David Rowan, Founding Editor of WIRED UK, delivered an energising address on how emerging technologies are redefining the business landscape.

Day Two saw a dynamic lineup of speakers, moderated by Ramia Farrage of Forbes Middle East, tackling topics at the heart of Africa’s evolution:

Taimoor Labib, Founding Partner of Affirma Capital, explored the role of sovereign wealth and private capital.

, Founding Partner of Affirma Capital, explored the role of sovereign wealth and private capital. Manish Bundhun , Chief People Officer, ENL&Rogers, shared strategies for empowering Africa’s workforce.

, Chief People Officer, ENL&Rogers, shared strategies for empowering Africa’s workforce. Dr. Rawaa Harati , Founder of Kinz Consultancy, offered a geopolitical lens on global power shifts.

, Founder of Kinz Consultancy, offered a geopolitical lens on global power shifts. Antoine Bavandi , Global Head of Public Sector of Gallagher Re, addressed climate resilience through public-private partnerships.

, Global Head of Public Sector of Gallagher Re, addressed climate resilience through public-private partnerships. Mohato Makalima , NextGen Leader, Deloitte Africa, spotlighted the rise of artificial intelligence and it’s implementation across Africa.

, NextGen Leader, Deloitte Africa, spotlighted the rise of artificial intelligence and it’s implementation across Africa. Rapelang Rabana , Founding Partner of FFWD Innovation, talked about innovation as a driver of transformation.

, Founding Partner of FFWD Innovation, talked about innovation as a driver of transformation. Rony Lam, CEO of MCB Capital Markets, discussed mobilising local capital for regional development.

A Night to Celebrate: The Gala Dinner

The event concluded with a black-tie gala dinner at Château Labourdonnais, where guests gathered to celebrate a major milestone in the company’s journey, SanlamAllianz Re’s recent A- (Excellent) rating from AM Best, the global credit rating agency focused on the insurance industry.

In his address, Ilyes Hassib, CEO of SanlamAllianz Re, reflected on the purpose behind Synapse:

“Synapse was born from a clear ambition to connect minds, spark ideas, and open meaningful conversations about the future of Africa. We created this platform for leaders, experts, and innovators to come together, challenge norms, and prepare for what’s next.”

“Tonight, as we celebrate our A- (Excellent) rating from AM Best, we’re celebrating more than just recognition. We’re celebrating trust, the trust of our partners, the strength of our team, and above all, our belief in Africa’s future.”

Rooted in Africa, Connected to the World

Headquartered in Mauritius, SanlamAllianz Re designed Synapse as a catalyst for learning, leadership, and long-term partnerships. By bringing together a diverse and influential network, the event spotlighted both the challenges and opportunities driving Africa’s next chapter.

From global expertise to local innovation, SAZRe Synapse 2025 was more than an event, it was a springboard for collaboration, growth, and lasting impact.

About SanlamAllianz Re (SAZ Re):

SanlamAllianz Re is a reinsurance company headquartered in Mauritius, backed by its two shareholders: Sanlam Limited (South Africa) and Allianz SE (Germany). SAZ Re delivers comprehensive reinsurance solutions with strong financial stability, operational excellence, and a forward-thinking approach to risk management.