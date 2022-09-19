Per Magnus Nysveen, Head of Analyses at energy market intelligence firm Rystad Energy, will shape discussions around trends, challenges and opportunities within Africa’s energy sector at African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector, which takes place from 18 – 21 October 2022.

Representing one of the leading business intelligence companies investigating Africa’s oil and gas market, the presence and participation of Nysveen at AEW 2022 is crucial for providing African regulators, investors, energy companies and international partners with insights on how the continent can navigate through regulatory, infrastructure and investment hurdles currently restraining the growth of the energy sector.

Nysveen’s vast experience in oil and gas upstream valuation, cost modeling and oil macro analyses, following 15 years’ experience in such areas with global engineering and standardization firm DNV prior to joining Rystad Energy in 2004, will be crucial for driving the discussion around Africa’s oil and gas future.

While energy poverty continues to rise in Africa, despite the continent having an estimated 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, it is vital for African energy stakeholders and regulators to gain an understanding of regulatory and investment needs as well as best practices to optimize hydrocarbon development to fuel poverty reduction and economic growth.

In this regard, Nysveen, with his extensive knowledge on technologies and business and policy frameworks, is well positioned to shape discussions around the role of oil and gas in diversifying the continent’s energy mix for energy security and industrialization.

Moreover, with the penetration of renewable energy resources such as wind, solar and green hydrogen remaining slow due to a lack of investment and expertise, the Rystad Energy executive will share best practices for Africa to accelerate the installation of renewables in the continent’s quest to balance renewables and fossil fuel development to achieve energy poverty reduction and energy decarbonization targets at the same time.

At AEW 2022, Nysveen will participate in panel discussions and technical workshops focusing on critical topics including how Africa can address the increasing energy investment and infrastructure rollout gap for a sustainable and secure energy supply whilst ensuring an inclusive and just energy transition.

“Per Magnus Nysveen and the Rystad Energy team’s participation at AEW 2022 will be key for improving knowledge sharing and information regarding Africa’s energy sector. AEW is committed to providing the latest energy market data, tools and analytics, and in doing so, helping the African market address industry challenges through improved cooperation with regional and international players,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

At AEW 2022, Nysveen will share insights around the latest energy developments including oil and gas exploration and production, renewable energy installation, energy access and distributed energy resources in Africa.

About African Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.