RS Group plc (LSE: RS1) (https://Africa.RSDelivers.com), a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, today announces a new three-year partnership with international development charity SolarAid. Together, RS Group and SolarAid aim to raise £1 million to deliver clean, safe solar lights to 150,000 people living in rural communities across Africa without access to electricity.

The partnership forms a central part of RS Group’s 2030 ESG action plan and champions the shared ambition to “make amazing happen for a brighter world.” By combining corporate donations, matched funding, RS PRO product contributions, employee fundraising, and gifts in kind, RS Group will help accelerate SolarAid’s mission to create thriving solar businesses that tackle poverty and climate change.

Just one solar light benefits every member of the household leading to a 90% reduction in kerosene, candles or torches, with a 95% saving on their energy spend and enabling a child to study safely for the first time after sunset. It also reduces carbon emissions in the transition to renewable energy. A paraffin candle emits three times its weight in CO2 and a kerosene lamp emits over a tonne of carbon over 3 years.

Employee engagement at the heart of the partnership

RS and SolarAid are closely aligned as providers of products and solutions that support the low-carbon transition with a focus on renewables. As a leader in industrial MRO services, the RS team's expertise will directly support SolarAid’s global and local repair programmes, helping build a circular solar economy in off-grid communities. RS employees worldwide will be encouraged to get involved through skills-based volunteering, fundraising challenges, and awareness-raising activities. Planned initiatives include:

Skills-based volunteering: RS experts will seek to support SolarAid projects, such as improving its Repair App, which helps communities extend the life of solar lights and reduce waste through simple repairs.

RS experts will seek to support SolarAid projects, such as improving its Repair App, which helps communities extend the life of solar lights and reduce waste through simple repairs. On-the-ground engagement: Opportunities to visit SolarAid-supported communities in Malawi and Zambia, as well as welcoming SolarAid representatives to RS markets for live demonstrations.

Opportunities to visit SolarAid-supported communities in Malawi and Zambia, as well as welcoming SolarAid representatives to RS markets for live demonstrations. Active for Change: A global fundraising challenge where employees raise money by logging physical activity in teams.

RS employees are entitled to two annual volunteering days, and the company aims to inspire 50% of colleagues to use this time to support their communities and the SolarAid partnership.

Bridging ambition with proven impact

SolarAid’s recent remarkable achievement in Kasakula, Malawi underscores the partnership’s potential. On 26 August 2025, 100% of households, all local schools, and the health clinic in Kasakula gained solar access through the Light a Village initiative—highlighting what’s possible when communities, charities, and partners align around a bold, shared goal.

A brighter future through collaboration

Andrea Barrett, Chief Sustainability Officer at RS Group, said “We are proud to partner with SolarAid on this important mission. Access to clean, safe solar light is a powerful catalyst for education, safety, and opportunity. By combining the passion of our people with the innovation of our customers and suppliers, we can make amazing happen for communities that need it most. The success in Kasakula is a living proof point: achieving 100% access in one of the world’s poorest and most remote regions shows that universal energy access is not just achievable, but scalable.”

John Keane, CEO of SolarAid, said,“We are delighted to be working in partnership with RS Group. From the very start our shared purpose and alignment has been clear. Like RS Group, we strive to innovate the best solutions for our customers, so that we can deliver sustainable energy access. We are incredibly excited by the huge opportunity we have together, to progress our mission and bring clean, safe light and power to those living in the most remote, hardest to reach communities. Together, we really will make amazing happen for a brighter world”.

Driving long-term impact

The partnership builds on RS Group’s track record of impactful collaborations, including raising nearly £1 million for The Washing Machine Project since 2020. By focusing on engagement opportunities for employees, customers, and suppliers, RS Group and SolarAid aim to create a movement of shared purpose and innovation. To amplify the collective impact, RS Group will match donations and funds raised by employees, further reinforcing its commitment to empowering communities.

PR Agency Contact:

rssouthafrica@ngage.co.za

Social Media:

LinkedIn: RS South Africa (https://apo-opa.co/4kvT1N8)

SolarAid: @ SolarAid

About RS Group:

RS is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 industrial and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it’s our people that make the difference.

Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2025 reported revenue of £2,904 million.

For more information, please visit: www.RSGroup.com

Website: https://Africa.RSDelivers.com

About SolarAid:

Established in 2006, SolarAid is a UK based, international charity dedicated to bringing solar power to rural communities in sub-Saharan Africa. Together with their social enterprise, SunnyMoney, they are pioneering innovative enterprise programmes that tackles poverty and climate change by providing access to clean, safe solar light to homes, clinics and schools. To date, SolarAid have distributed 2.3 million lights across sub-Saharan Africa.

https://Solar-Aid.org