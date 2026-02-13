​OPEC+ is leaning towards resuming increases to oil output from April, three OPEC+ sources ⁠said, as the group prepares for peak summer demand and price strength is bolstered by tensions over U.S.-Iran relations.

The resumption of production increases ​will ‌allow OPEC leader ⁠Saudi Arabia ⁠and fellow member the UAE to regain market share at ​a time members such ‌as Russia, Venezuela and ⁠Iran contend with Western sanctions and a series of setbacks restrain Kazakh output.

Eight OPEC+ producers - Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria and Oman - meet on March 1.

No decision has yet been made and talks will continue in the weeks ‌ahead of the meeting, two of the ⁠sources said.

OPEC and authorities in ​Russia and Saudi Arabia did not reply immediately to requests for comment.

