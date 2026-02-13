Dubai index closed higher on Friday, led by Emaar ​Properties and ⁠its construction arm Emaar Development after the firms ‌reported better-than-expected earnings, while Abu Dhabi closed lower.

Dubai's main index ​rose 0.2%, supported by a 1.2% jump in blue-chip ​developer Emaar Properties ​and a 3.5% increase in its construction unit Emaar Development.

Emaar Properties, the developer of ⁠Burj Khalifa, recorded a 30% hike in its full-year profit to 17.60 billion dirhams ($4.79 billion), while Emaar Development's full-year profit climbed 48% to 11.32 billion ​dirhams ($3.08 ‌billion).

However, Talabat Holding, ⁠one of ⁠the largest food ordering businesses in the Middle East, tumbled ​9.9%, its steepest decline since ‌listing in late December 2024, ⁠after reporting a 11% drop in its fourth-quarter profit to $123 million.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index dropped 0.5%, breaking a nine-session winning streak, dragged down by a 2.4% decline in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, while freight shipper Agility Global slumped 5.3% ahead of its full-year earnings later in the day. Among ‌the losers, utility firm Abu Dhabi National ⁠Energy Company slipped 3% after the ​firm posted a 9% decrease in its quarterly revenue to 12.14 billion dirhams ($3.31 billion).

ABU DHABI fell 0.5% to ​10,636 points

DUBAI up ‌0.2% to 6,730 points

($1 = 3.6728 ⁠UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Mohd ​Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)