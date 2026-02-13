Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, the Ajman Department of Human Resources has launched the 'Ajman Ramadan with the Family' initiative, stipulating 100 percent remote work on Fridays for government entities during the holy month of Ramadan.

The initiative aligns with the objectives of the 'Year of Family' and aims to enhance work-life balance and support employees’ quality of life during the holy month, strengthening family communication and reinforcing the values of social cohesion and solidarity.

The decision reflects H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi’s keenness to provide a flexible working environment that takes into account the special nature of Ramadan and supports employee wellbeing, positively impacting productivity levels and institutional performance quality.

In this context, the department issued a circular to government entities in the emirate setting official working hours from Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 14:30, while Friday working hours will be from 09:00 to 12:00, with work on that day to be carried out remotely at 100 percent.

The department affirmed that the initiative falls within Ajman Government’s approach to developing flexible and sustainable work policies that enhance performance efficiency and keep pace with best practices in empowering human resources and achieving balance between professional and family life.