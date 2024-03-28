Royal Thai Embassy, Cairo, Egypt


On 25 March 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo hosted the Iftar dinner for Thai Muslim Students in Egypt at the Embassy.

On this occasion, Mr. Thanabordee Joothong, Chargé d'Affaires a.i commended the strict Islamic practice of all Thai Muslim students during the month of Ramadan, which is the most important month of Islam. During Ramadan, all Muslims can accumulate good deed from fasting and sharing with the poor. Mr. Joothong also expressed wishes for all students to complete their duties as they intended, and will be rewarded for their good deeds during this holy month.

