"For far too long, disagreements have divided us, leading to the loss of meaningful connections with dear friends. Taking part in this joyous reunification fills me with gratitude."

That was the emotional message from 55-year-old cattle keeper, Keribino Kout, at a peace festival in Rocrocdong, Western Bahr El Ghazal, organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

The event brought together large numbers of representatives from neighbouring communities through dance, music, and other performances that emphasized their shared culture and traditions while celebrating their diversity.

The aim was to promote unity and social cohesion in the area, which is a hotspot for intercommunal conflict driven by fighting between farmers and pastoralists over grazing land and other resources. This violence has caused a significant increase in displacement within and outside the State.

Speaking at the event, the Acting Minister of Peacebuilding, Rudolf Andrea Ujika, said it provided an important opportunity to partner with peace allies to advance initiatives to nurture harmony between communities.

“In addition, the presence of additional security forces to uphold order and prevent conflict is contributing to a greater sense of safety among residents, particularly women,” he said.

People from across the State came together to participate in the event which also promoted the important impact of the Marial Bai peace agreement, a landmark deal signed between pastoralists and farmers. It provides guidelines for resolving migration-related disputes, procedures for obtaining authorization to move cattle, and provisions for compensation for crop damage and livestock loss.

“The peace agreement has made a remarkable difference in our lives. We can now travel to Wau through Rocrocdong without fear, eliminating the need for long journeys,” said Martha Chol, an internally displaced person from Warrap.