Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea


The government of the Republic of Korea has decided to provide US $1 million in humanitarian aid to Ethiopia to support the latter’s ongoing relief efforts in response to landslides.

The landslides reportedly left 257 people dead as of July 26.

The ROK government hopes that its humanitarian aid to Ethiopia would support the recovery of the affected areas and help residents in those areas swiftly return to their daily lives.

