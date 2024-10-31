The Republic of Congo’s (RoC) Ministry of Hydrocarbons will hold a press conference during African Energy Week: Invest in African Energy (AEW) on November 4 in Cape Town to announce the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CIEF), scheduled for March 25-26, 2025 in Brazzaville. This high-profile event will position the RoC as a prominent player in Africa’s energy landscape, showcasing extensive investment opportunities across its energy sector.

Under the leadership of Hydrocarbons Minister Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, the RoC is on track to realizing its full energy potential, with an anticipated production of 280,000 barrels of oil per day by the end of 2024, making it sub-Saharan Africa’s fourth-largest oil producer. CEIF will build on this momentum by highlighting new projects and partnerships that strengthen the RoC’s standing among top oil-producing nations like Angola and Nigeria.

The RoC’s national oil company Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC) – led by Managing Director Maixent Raoul Ominga – is leading Congo’s energy growth. Among its many projects across the hydrocarbons value chain, the company holds a majority stake in the Mengo Kundji Bindi II permit, with an estimated 2.5 billion barrels of oil. SNPC's initiatives in this field encompass the development of 13 wells, extensive 3D seismic data acquisition and the construction of six production platforms.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power and supported by the African Energy Chamber, CEIF will bring together government leaders, investors and industry experts, providing critical insights into the country’s latest upstream developments. The forum offers a unique platform to connect local and international investors with opportunities in both onshore and offshore projects, paving the way for impactful collaborations.

At AEW: Invest in African Energy, the Ministry of Hydrocarbons is also set to release its comprehensive Gas Master Plan at the “Invest in the Republic of Congo Energies” Roundtable Discussion, aiming to unlock untapped gas potential, attract new investments and facilitate smaller-scale projects with favorable fiscal terms. Additional reforms include establishing a national gas company and introducing a new Gas Code to support the commercialization of stranded and flared gas assets.

Gas development is a growing focus in the RoC, which is home to over 10 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves. The country achieved its first LNG exports from Eni’s Tango FLNG facility in February 2024, with a second unit set to be operational by late-2025, adding an annual capacity of 2.4 million tons. Additionally, the RoC targets 3 million tons of LNG production annually by 2025 from Eni’s Marine XII project, involving LNG units at the Nenè and Litchendjili fields.

“Introducing CEIF at Africa’s premier energy event, African Energy Week, marks a major milestone for the RoC’s investment climate,” says James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital&Power, CEIF organizers. “This platform amplifies the country's strategic energy initiatives and demonstrates to investors and industry stakeholders that the Congo is serious about advancing its energy sector. African Energy Week offers a powerful opportunity to highlight the country’s ongoing achievements and vast potential, fostering essential connections that can drive investment and long-term partnerships across the region."

For more information, please visit www.CongoEnergyInvestment.com.