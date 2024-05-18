At the conclusion of the three-day meeting of Tourism Experts and the Private Sector on the Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanisms of ECOTOUR 19-29, participants from Member States adopted several key resolutions. The private sector was tasked with formulating a request for funding for ECOTOUR 19-29 activities, identifying and seeking the support of Technical and Financial Partners (TFPs), and initiating and signing a partnership agreement with the ECOWAS Commission with a view to implementing a robust and sustainable regional tourism for economic growth.

For Member States, it was agreed to provide national classification commissions and structures responsible for resource regulation, and to organize awareness-raising sessions for industry stakeholders on the new regulations.

The ECOWAS Commission committed to organizing capacity-building sessions for national classification commissions and regulatory structures, establishing a harmonized tourism satellite account for member countries, disseminating and making available the new regulations to Member States, and conducting a mid-term evaluation of ECOTOUR 19-29.

These resolutions were included in the Final Communique from the meeting, which was adopted by regional experts on May 16, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria. The communique was signed by the Chairperson of the meeting, represented by Mrs. Ruth NDAM, Director of Hospitality&Travel Trade at the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Anthony Luka ELUMELU, Director of the Private Sector at the ECOWAS Commission, speaking on behalf of Mrs. Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, expressed heartfelt appreciation to all participants for their valuable contributions to the success of the meeting and their ongoing efforts in implementing ECOTOUR 19-29.

He reaffirmed the ECOWAS Commission’s commitment to fully implementing the meeting’s recommendations, with the goal of transforming the region into a tourist hub that will enhance the regional economy and promote integration across the board.