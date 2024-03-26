The Office of the President has today announced the re-appointment of Ms Angela Servina as the Chief Executive Officer of the Planning Authority, and of Ms Maria Madeleine as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Ms Madeleine holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, from the Haerbin Engineering University in China. She began her professional career at the Ministry of Lands&Housing in September 2008 as a survey technician. In September 2010 she moved to the Seychelles Planning Authority as Development Control officer.

In August 2019, she became an engineer with the Authority and in September 2022 she was promoted as acting Director General. A position she has held until her appointment as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Ms Madeleine has been in the public service for 16 years and of which 14 years of continued service with the Planning Authority.

Ms Servina’s re-appointment as Chief Executive Officer took effect from 1st February, 2024 and Ms Madeleine’s appointment as Deputy Chief Executive Officer took effect from 1st September, 2023.