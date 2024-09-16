World Health Organization (WHO) is stepping up support to the Nigerian authorities to provide emergency health assistance following devastation caused by severe flooding that has so far affected more than 610 000 people, damaged key basic infrastructure and raised the risks of food insecurity and spread of infectious diseases.

The floods have displaced more than 225 000 people, with 201 deaths reported in 15 of the country’s 36 states and about 115 000 hectares of farmland inundated.

In Maiduguri, the capital of the country’s north-eastern Borno state, more than 230 000 people have been affected by floods after a major dam collapsed following intense rainfall. The deluge has hampered access to health facilities, schools and markets. Fourteen health facilities have been flooded. Acute watery diarrhoea, malaria, other water-borne and infectious diseases, as well as malnutrition are some of the major health risks in the wake of the severe floods.

WHO has deployed four mobile health teams comprising 20 medical personnel with essential drugs and medical supplies, to the affected areas in Maiduguri. The teams are providing treatment for minor ailments, routine immunization, antenatal and postnatal services as well as mental health care and coordinating medical referrals to larger hospitals. Another WHO team of 50 frontline volunteers has been deployed to carry out community active case search for water-borne and vaccine preventable diseases in camps for the displaced.

To mitigate the risk of malnutrition and vector-borne diseases, food and non-food items including blankets and long-lasting insecticide treated nets, have been provided by state health authorities and partners, including WHO, at the Asheikh Jarma settlement. A cold store has been established at a local hospital to store and process laboratory samples and for vaccine storage.

“The flooding in Nigeria poses a severe public health challenge, necessitating a swift, agile and comprehensive response,” says Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, WHO Representative in Nigeria. “Close collaboration between government and partners such as WHO is critical to such efforts.”

The Nigerian federal government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has mounted a multisectoral emergency response in collaboration with local health authorities in affected states, as well as WHO and other partners. The Ministry of Health has also activated emergency response call centres.

In Jigawa, among the worst-hit state, authorities have converted public buildings and schools into shelters for the displaced and distributed food rations, blankets and mosquito nets. Meanwhile, WHO has provided Jigawa with around US$ 45 000 of essential drugs and medical supplies, including rapid diagnostic kits for malaria and anti-malarial medication. The Organization is in the process of dispatching similar donations to two other affected states, Bauchi and Kogi.

“We are grateful to WHO for this key contribution to our efforts to prevent the outbreak of diseases among flood victims currently living in temporary camps,” says Dr Mohammed Kainuwa, the Commissioner of Health for Jigawa. “Above all, these supplies will help us to protect displaced pregnant women and children, who are especially vulnerable.”

According to Manzo Ezekiel, spokesperson for NEMA, the flooding, which has so far largely been confined to the north of the country, could worsen in the coming weeks as flood waters flow downwards to central and southern states.

“WHO will continue to support the government as it strives to mitigate the impact of this ongoing health crisis and save lives,” says Dr Malumbo.