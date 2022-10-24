Radisson Hotel Group (www.RadissonHotelGroup.com) has today announced its new Radisson Rewards loyalty program which will open doors for guests to enjoy valuable and exclusive benefits faster, with VIP members advancing to the highest tier twice as fast as before. Benefits can be accessed from day one and are available across the entire member journey from inspiration to booking. This includes in-stay privileges such as complimentary upgrades, F&B discounts and additional experiences, as well as post-stay benefits such as the option to make a stay carbon neutral.

Since the launch of Radisson Rewards, Radisson Hotel Group has delivered stand-out benefits, complimentary upgrades, and exclusive experiences to its members to ensure that stays at Radisson Hotel Group properties are truly memorable. The Group’s new loyalty program has been simplified to become the most streamlined in the sector with just three tiers (Club, Premium, and VIP), offering members the fastest route to elevate their status, earn and redeem more loyalty points, and unlock a host of VIP benefits. The new Discount Booster for future reservations - a unique feature across industry loyalty programs - will allow members the choice to boost their discount by reducing the number of points they earn.

The currency model has been enhanced with members now able to book any room type in any hotel making it easier to book an Award Night with the new dynamic redemption model, plus we are offering more ways to earn and redeem. Members can use their points exactly how and when they like, and now have the flexibility to choose how many points to use for an Award Night or combine any amount of points with cash for room bookings and hotel services with this brand new dynamic redemption model.

“We are excited to launch our new Radisson Rewards program and thank our members for their loyalty. Now is our time to reward them with a new range of personalized benefits to ensure that Every Moment Matters when they stay with Radisson Hotel Group. These exciting new benefits will certainly encourage new members to join and fast-track their member status with one of the world’s fastest growing hotel rewards programs as they stay at our impressive hotel footprint across the globe.” says Cristina Serra, Global Senior Vice President Brand, Experience&Customer Strategy at Radisson Hotel Group.

The new program aims to be the most personalized in the industry and offers choices based on guest preferences and previous requests. A comprehensive member profile is created which allows member benefits to be customized and tailored per booking. Radisson Rewards now provides an enhanced digital experience for members including a new private area on their member profile online and on the app for quick access to useful information such as their previous bookings, invoices, favorite hotels, and much more.

For professional Bookers and Planners, Radisson Rewards will also be fully integrated to allow them the opportunity to earn and redeem points when they book for others as well as on personal travel. The program is more flexible allowing travel professionals to share their points with other members, use them to book meeting and event spaces, and earn extra points when they refer a new member.

Sustainability is one of Radisson Hotel Group’s highest priorities. Radisson Rewards members can now make their hotel stays carbon neutral by redeeming just 325 points per day to offset the carbon footprint of their stay in a reliable and seamless way. Radisson Rewards is one of the few loyalty programs to offer this option in points and as an integral part of the stay, making green stays easy.

Global partnerships will play an important role for the member value proposition offered by the new loyalty program. Radisson Rewards will expand its current portfolio across three key pillars with new travel, financial, and sustainability partners. The travel component kick-starts with Radisson Rewards Experiences (https://bit.ly/3eYy6oB), where members can book experiences earning 20 points per US$ spent if taken before the end of 2022 including sightseeing, museum tours, and access to local attractions.

About Radisson Hotel Group:

The Radisson family of brands can be found around the world in more than 120 countries, with currently over 1700 hotels in operation and under development. Radisson Hotel Group operates the business in EMEA and APAC with over 1,000 hotels in operation and under development. The international hotel group is rapidly growing with a plan to double the portfolio by 2025. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards (https://bit.ly/2M20MML) is Radisson Hotel Group’s international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to its guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for its guests, meeting planners, and travel agents in over 600 hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings (https://bit.ly/3StFC8L) provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.