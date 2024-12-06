Nestled between Tunis' renowned City of Culture and the Convention Palace, the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel&Convention Center, Tunis (https://apo-opa.co/4f5mr0l), establishes a new benchmark for hospitality in the capital, as it marks the official debut of the Radisson Blu brand in the city. Ideally positioned on Avenue Mohammed V, the hotel offers stunning views of the city and Lake Tunis as well as offering effortless access to top attractions and Tunis-Carthage Airport.

Beyond the hotel, guests can explore the vibrant culture of Tunis, from the historic Medina and the lush Belvedere Park to the charming, white-and-blue streets of nearby Sidi Bou Said. For those interested in shopping, the central location offers access to local boutiques and hidden gems. With its convenient location, diverse amenities, and commitment to excellence, the hotel provides a premier choice for travelers seeking a luxurious stay with a true sense of Tunisian culture.

“This is a milestone moment for Radisson Hotel Group in Tunisia, as we mark our fifth hotel opening in the country and our debut of the Radisson Blu brand in Tunis. With the addition of this landmark property, we continue to grow our presence across the region, reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class hospitality in key African destinations.” said Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

Each of the stylish rooms and suites offers a blend of contemporary elegance and comfort, with neutral, warm tones, refined furnishings, and custom decorative headboard panels. Guests can enjoy amenities such as invigorating rain showers and complimentary Wi-Fi, all thoughtfully provided to create a memorable and relaxing stay.

Culinary enthusiasts will find a variety of dining options at the Radisson Blu Hotel&Convention Center, Tunis. Al Mayda Restaurant offers an extensive breakfast buffet and a mix of international cuisine for lunch and dinner in a welcoming atmosphere. For a taste of authentic Tunisian flavors, Dar Zmen presents traditional dishes in an elegantly designed setting. At La Casa, guests can enjoy Mediterranean delights with live music and poolside views during the summer months. For those seeking a laid-back atmosphere, El Nakhil Lobby Bar serves refreshing cocktails under the shade of palm trees. Guests looking for a more traditional experience can unwind at Al Jalsa Shisha Lounge, which features a range of flavored shishas on an outdoor terrace.

Designed to cater to both business and leisure travelers, Radisson Blu Hotel&Convention Center, Tunis, features 2,000 square meters of flexible event space, including 14 modern venues that can accommodate up to 2,000 guests, making it one of the largest meeting facilities in the city. The hotel’s vast, secure parking area accommodates up to 400 vehicles, ensuring convenience for both local and international visitors.

Radisson Blu Hotel&Convention Center, Tunis, is also the ideal choice for unforgettable weddings, offering two spacious ballrooms and a selection of tailored wedding packages to ensure each couple’s special day is nothing short of perfect.

The hotel’s wellness and fitness facilities provide a serene escape from the city’s bustling life. Laico Tunis Spa offers a full suite of rejuvenating treatments, including massages, facials, and a hammam experience, while the fully equipped fitness center and tranquil outdoor pool cater to guests seeking to stay active or simply relax.

“I am delighted to invite guests to experience this unique addition to Tunis. Our hotel is more than a place to stay; it’s a vibrant meeting point and a gateway to explore Tunis. Whether our guests are here for business or leisure, we promise a memorable experience marked by the very best in service and hospitality,” said Wissem Souifi, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel&Convention Center, Tunis.

