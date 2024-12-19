Radisson Hotel Group proudly announces the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Conakry (https://apo-opa.co/41J9whG), a landmark addition to Guinea’s vibrant capital. Located in the bustling Kipé neighborhood, this contemporary beachfront property combines modern elegance with breathtaking ocean views, offering an unparalleled experience for business and leisure travelers alike.

Situated just minutes from key city attractions, including cultural landmarks, business hubs, and pristine beaches, the Radisson Blu Hotel, Conakry is ideally positioned to cater to both local and international guests. The hotel features 282 stylish rooms, suites, and apartments, each designed to blend modern comfort with vibrant city and ocean vistas. Thoughtfully equipped with premium amenities, including fast, free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, and private balconies, all with a picturesque sea view, every room ensures a comfortable and seamless stay.

Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa, and South East Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group said, “The opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Conakry is a proud moment for Radisson Hotel Group, marking both our debut in Guinea and a significant expansion of our footprint in West Africa. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class hospitality in key African destinations, further strengthening our presence across the continent.”

Guests can indulge in a diverse culinary journey across the hotel’s four dining venues. The all-day restaurant, Larder, offers an exceptional Super Breakfast buffet and a menu of international and local delicacies, while Fire Lake, the grill house, presents a vibrant selection of fresh seafood and premium cuts. For lighter fare, the on-site coffee shop, Le Parisien, provides a relaxing ambiance, and The Pool Bar offers refreshing cocktails with stunning views of the infinity pool and ocean beyond.

Designed to meet the needs of modern professionals, the hotel boasts over 1,300 square meters of versatile event space, including a grand ballroom and state-of-the-art meeting rooms. Equipped with the latest audiovisual technology and supported by a dedicated team, Radisson Blu Hotel, Conakry offers an ideal venue for conferences, corporate events, and elegant social gatherings.

“Radisson Blu Hotel, Conakry reflects a perfect synergy of Guinea’s vibrant culture and the elevated standards of Radisson Blu. We are excited to welcome guests to this stunning property, where exceptional service and unforgettable experiences await,” said Marco G. Rabbia, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel.

For guests seeking relaxation, the hotel’s wellness facilities include an outdoor infinity pool, a tranquil spa, and a fully equipped gym. Whether enjoying a rejuvenating massage, unwinding in the steam room, or practicing yoga in the serene wellness spaces, the hotel ensures a holistic retreat for all visitors.

From romantic weddings to corporate conferences, Radisson Blu Hotel, Conakry is set to become the preferred destination for memorable events in the capital. With its prime location, luxurious amenities, and exceptional service, the hotel establishes a new benchmark for hospitality in Guinea.

For more information or to book your stay, click here (https://apo-opa.co/41J9whG).

Media Contact:

Saadiyah Hendricks

Area Director

PR&Social Media, Middle East, Africa, Mediterranean and South East Asia Pacific

Radisson Hotel Group

saadiyah.hendricks@radissonhotels.com

Nataliya Tkachenko

Senior Global Consumer PR Manager

Radisson Hotel Group

nataliya.tkachenko@radissonhotels.com

Radisson Hotel Group:

Radisson Hotel Group is an international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with over 1,430 hotels in operation and under development in +95 countries. The international hotel group is rapidly expanding with a plan to significantly grow the portfolio. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson, brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards (https://apo-opa.co/4gmowqa) is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 17 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings (https://apo-opa.co/3ZKPksZ) provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group we care for people, communities and planet (https://apo-opa.co/3ZMM14m) and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved near-term Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website (https://apo-opa.co/4gmViaH).

About Radisson Blu:

Radisson Blu is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers meaningful and memorable experiences in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to detail and the Yes I Can! service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make an unforgettable difference by anticipating travelers’ needs through carefully curated touchpoints. Radisson Blu hotels can be found in major cities, key airport gateways, and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Blu by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Blu is part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes Radisson Collection, art’otel Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website (https://apo-opa.co/3VKHDSt).