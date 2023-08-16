Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Wednesday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali Abdoulaye Diop.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance to develop them, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

