Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday with HE Prime Minister of the Republic of Djibouti Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.