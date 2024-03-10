HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met today with HE Lieutenant General Ibrahim Jaber, member of the Transitional Sovereign Council and Acting Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Sudan, during her current visit to Sudan.

The meeting discussed the humanitarian conditions that Sudan is going through as a result of the ongoing difficult circumstances, and the challenges associated with delivering aid to those who need it in all Sudanese states.

During the meeting, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's permanent support for Sudan and its standing by the brotherly Sudanese people. She also affirmed Qatar's firm position on the necessity of preserving Sudan's security, stability, safety and territorial integrity.

For his part, the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council and Acting Prime Minister of Sudan expressed his country's deep appreciation for the State of Qatar and its continued support for Sudan as well as for the assistance it provides that has greatly contributed to the relief of the Sudanese people and the alleviation of the humanitarian conditions in the present circumstances.