HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received Tuesday a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala Carlos Humberto Jimenez and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Djau.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the two ambassadors success in performing their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their countries to closer cooperation in various fields.

