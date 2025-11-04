Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Tuesday with HE Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the the Republic of Zambia.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025 in Doha, focused on bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. 

