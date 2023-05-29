Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Monday with HE Special Envoy of Chairman of Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan, Ambassador Dafallah Al Haj Ali, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, and the latest developments in Sudan.

