Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Wednesday with HE Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of South Africa, Mcebisi Jonas, and HE Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Zane Dangor, who are currently visiting the country.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations and ways to strengthen and advance them. Discussions also touched on the latest developments concerning the Palestinian cause and the African continent, along with a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

