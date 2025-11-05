HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Wednesday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad of the Republic of Burkina Faso Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore; HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia Sara Beysolow Nyanti; HE Minister for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Nigeriens Abroad of the Republic of Niger Bakary Yaou Sangare; HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia Sering Modou Njie; HE Minister of Health and Social Development of the Republic of Mali Assa Badiallo Toure; and HE Special Representative of the African Union Commission for Mali and the Sahel and Head of the African Union Mission in Mali and the Sahel (MISAHEL) Mamadou Tangara, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, taking place in Doha. The meeting discussed the State of Qatar's constructive cooperation relations with each of the five countries and the African Union, and ways to support and strengthen these relations. The meeting explored the latest developments in the Sahel region, efforts to promote security and stability there, and means for regional cooperation to help achieve peace and prosperity for the peoples of the region. The meeting also stressed the importance of coordinating regional and international efforts to support development and address the humanitarian and security challenges facing the countries of the region.

