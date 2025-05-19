Professor Mohamed Yakub Janabi was today nominated as the next Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region during a Special Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa held in Geneva ahead of the World Health Assembly.

The Special Session by Member States of the WHO African Region to elect the next Regional Director was agreed upon and organized following the sudden and untimely death of Regional Director-elect, Dr Faustine Ndugulile in November 2024.

Other candidates were Dr N’da Konan Michel Yao (proposed by Cote d’Ivoire), Dr Mohamed Lamine Dramé (proposed by Guinea), and Professor Moustafa Mijiyawa (proposed by Togo).

Professor Janabi’s nomination will be submitted for appointment by the 157th session of the WHO Executive Board, which takes place from 28 to 29 May 2025 in Geneva. The newly appointed Regional Director will take office thereafter for a five-year term and be eligible for reappointment once.

In his acceptance remarks, Professor Janabi expressed commitment to advancing health of the people of the region.

“Thank you for your trust in me. I will not let you down. Your support underscores our collective resolve to build a healthier stronger and more united Africa,” said Professor Janabi. “As we face challenges ranging from infectious diseases, noncommunicable diseases to climate change and limited health financing, we must harness African resilience and unity.”

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, congratulated Dr Professor Janabi on his nomination as Regional Director for Africa and praised the other candidates on their campaigns.

“I offer my warm congratulations to Professor Janabi on his nomination as Regional Director for Africa, and also to the United Republic of Tanzania. I also thank Dr Yao, Dr Lamine and Professor Mijiyawa on their campaigns for this challenging but extremely important position,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Professor Janabi will take the reins at an unprecedented time for the African Region, and WHO as a whole. We are grateful for his experience and expertise as we work together to navigate the challenges we face, and position our Organization to be stronger, sharper and more effective in the future. I look forward to his appointment by the Executive Board, and to working with him for a healthier, safer, fairer Africa," said Dr Tedros.

Dr Tedros also thanked Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, for his service in steering the Regional Office during the transition period following the end of the term of former Regional Director Dr Matshidiso Moeti.

Dr Ihekweazu congratulated Professor Janabi, wishing him success as he takes up the new role.

“Congratulations Professor Janabi on your election. This is a true reflection of the trust that Member States have placed in you. The African region has made important strides in health. But it also faces real and complex challenges. You can count on my support and that of all of WHO Africa as you take on this new role to serve our people,” said Dr Ihekweazu.