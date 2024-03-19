The Head of the ECOWAS Presidential Election Observation Mission in Senegal, H.E. Professor Ibrahim Gambari, arrived in Dakar on Monday afternoon, 18 March 2024. Professor Gambari expressed his pleasure and honour at leading this mission to the hospitable country of Senegal, which has been renowned for decades as a model of democracy in West Africa.

He expressed hope the current process would occur under peaceful and orderly circumstances and comply with regional and international principles, norms and standards.

Professor Ibrahim Gambari is leading a team of 130 observers from all ECOWAS member states other than Senegal. 14 long-term observers, electoral experts of various backgrounds, have been deployed in Senegal since 13 March 2024 to monitor the entire process. Meanwhile, 116 short-term observers will be deployed throughout Senegal to monitor the voting process on 24 March.

Professor Ibrahim Gambari is former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations.