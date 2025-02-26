HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday with HE Head of the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya Abdul Hamid Mohammed Al Dbeiba, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed the developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Syria, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance toward supporting the unity of Libya and achieving the aspirations of its people toward stability and development, and its full support for the Libyan political track, relevant Security Council resolutions, and all peaceful solutions that preserve Libya's sovereignty.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.