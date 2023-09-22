Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City, met with the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture, trade, security and cyber.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a joint statement with DRC President Tshisekedi:

"We've just had very productive talks with the president of Congo, and we agreed that Israel will open an embassy in Kinshasa and Congo will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. These are two good announcements and I think they reflect our common desire to upgrade our relations."

DRC President Tshisekedi translated from French:

"I confirm that we had excellent discussions with the Prime Minister of Israel, Netanyahu. And the discussions covered - excellent relations that we have and how to reinforce those relations. And those exchanges also covered the way we could come closer to Israel by developing more projects, in security, cybersecurity and so on. And in order to emphasize that, the State of Israel has agreed to open its embassy in Kinshasa, and on the other end, the Democratic Republic of Congo agreed to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem."