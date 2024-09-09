Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia Sara Beysolow Nyanti, who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

