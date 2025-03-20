HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Badr Abdel Aati.
Discussion during the call focused on cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.
They emphasized the need to enhance joint efforts to resume implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip in its three phases, and to coordinate the two countries' stances in support of the Arab-Islamic plan for early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza, as well as the Cairo International Conference for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.