Strengthening collaboration between the State and the Church to address key social challenges, including youth vulnerability, drug abuse and teenage pregnancy, was the focus of discussions between the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, and the new Bishop of Port Victoria, Monsignor Landry Philippe Rasamison, at State House on Tuesday.

The President welcomed the Bishop, noting the significance of the engagement following his recent episcopal ordination on Sunday, 12 April 2026. He underscored the continued relevance of the Church’s message in the modern world, particularly in providing moral guidance and spiritual direction.

President Herminie commended the growing involvement of youth, namely altar servers, in Church activities, expressing admiration at their commitment and service. He emphasised that young people require guidance, active listening and accompaniment, warning that without sustained youth engagement, institutions risk losing their future relevance.

For his part, Monsignor Rasamison expressed appreciation for the President’s presence at his ordination, noting that the courtesy call reflects the important role of the Church in society and the value of continued engagement between the Church and the State.

Discussions also addressed pressing national concerns, including drug abuse and teenage pregnancy, with both parties recognising the need for a coordinated and sustained national response. The President further highlighted the enduring impact of transgenerational trauma, particularly in the context of the country’s history, and the importance of continued healing within society.

The President stressed that both the State and the Church have a shared responsibility to serve the people, noting that meaningful progress requires a common vision and closer cooperation.

Monsignor Rasamison also highlighted the importance of strengthening intermediary engagement, including the establishment of a liaison mechanism to serve as a bridgecoordination between the Church and the State.

President Herminie reaffirmed that the government’s readiness to support the mission of the Church, recognising its vital role in national development and social cohesion. He also emphasised the need to restore respect for religion while promoting tolerance within society.

The meeting also highlighted on the importance of spirituality, particularly in times of difficulty, with the President noting that his own life journey stands as a testament to the presence of a higher power. He encouraged the promotion of strong moral values, including the principles reflected in the Ten Commandments, as a foundation for a disciplined and cohesive society.

The President also undercored the importance of fostering greater understanding of religion within the education system, including promoting respect for different faiths from an early age, and welcomed continued dialog on the potential development of Catholic schools, as previously established.

During the exchange, the Bishop enquired about the President’s experience in office. President Herminie acknowledged that managing public expectations remains a key challenge, noting that perception and evolving national priorities continue to shape the relationship between leadership and the population. He also reflected on lessons learned, highlighting the complexities of past policy decisions and their long-term implications in an increasingly interconnected global environment.

Engaging with the press following the meeting, the Bishop also informed of the nomination of Father Eric Leon as Vicar General, in accordance with customary practice following the ordination of a new bishop.

Born on 3 May 1972 in Ambanja, Madagascar, Bishop Rasamison is the first born in a family of six children. He pursued his philosophical and theological studies in Madagascar before obtaining a licentiate in spiritual theology from the Pontifical University Antonianum in Rome.

Ordained to the priesthood on 15 August 2000, he has served in various pastoral and administrative roles. Having lived and served in Seychelles for the past 13 years, he notably held positions as parish priest in La Misère and Anse aux Pins and is now a naturalised Seychellois.