Arab Finance: Egypt’s economy is projected to grow between 4.8% and 5% during the third quarter (Q3) of the current fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom.

Speaking in an interview with Asharq Business on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington, Rostom said economic performance in the fourth quarter, which ends in June 2026, would depend on developments in the ongoing war and its impact on the global economy.

The regional outlook has been shaped by rising commodity prices following the escalation of the Iranian war that began in March and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.

The shock is expected to slightly reduce growth forecasts for commodity-importing countries across the Middle East and North Africa region in 2026 and 2027.

Despite these pressures, officials maintain that the overall impact on Egypt’s growth trajectory will remain limited. Rostom said, “Egypt achieved growth of 5.3% during the first half of the fiscal year, and we aim to end the year with a rate between 4.9% and 5%, despite the global uncertainty.”

The projected figures remain broadly aligned with the government’s targets, which had earlier raised its full-year growth forecast to 5.2%, up by 0.7 percentage points.

Recently, the World Bank kept Egypt’s economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 unchanged at 4.3%.