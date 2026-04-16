Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia, known as contract release purchase orders (CRPO), under its existing long-term agreement with Aramco.

The first contract (CRPO 154) covers the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of one water injection tie-in platform, two water injection wellheads, approximately 5 km of pipeline with diameters of 24 inches and approximately 15 km of 15kV cables at the Safaniya oil field, one of the world’s largest offshore oil fields.

The second contract (CRPO 155) includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) activities for four water injection wellheads, as well as associated subsea facilities, at the Safaniya oil field.

For the offshore operations, Saipem will employ its construction vessels that are currently deployed in the region.

The fabrication activities related to the projects will be executed at Saipem’s Saudi Fabrication Yard by Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators which continues to contribute to the development of local industry capabilities.

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