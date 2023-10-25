“It is with a deep sense of sorrow and personal loss that we learned of the passing of Mrs Pouponneau. Over the years I have had the privilege to have many encounters with Mrs Pouponneau as a member of my district St Louis and as the country’s oldest citizen. As a devoted mother, Mrs Pouponneau was always surrounded by her children, grand-children and great-grandchildren. On behalf of the country and on my personal behalf we convey our sincere condolence to her family and friends, wishing them courage during this time of great loss."

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan and the Cabinet of Ministers have expressed their deepest condolences to the family of Mrs Margaret Woodfield Pouponneau, the oldest citizen of Seychelles, who passed away in hospital this morning at the age of 111.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.