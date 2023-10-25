State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan and the Cabinet of Ministers have expressed their deepest condolences to the family of Mrs Margaret Woodfield Pouponneau, the oldest citizen of Seychelles, who passed away in hospital this morning at the age of 111.

“It is with a deep sense of sorrow and personal loss that we learned of the passing of Mrs Pouponneau. Over the years I have had the privilege to have many encounters with Mrs Pouponneau as a member of my district St Louis and as the country’s oldest citizen. As a devoted mother, Mrs Pouponneau was always surrounded by her children, grand-children and great-grandchildren. On behalf of the country and on my personal behalf we convey our sincere condolence to her family and friends, wishing them courage during this time of great loss."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.