President Wavel Ramkalawan, along with Health Minister Peggy Vidot and senior ministry officials, conducted a visit to key wards at Seychelles Hospital this morning.

The visit commenced at the Radiology Department, where President Ramkalawan inspected the newly acquired MRI facility. The delegation then toured various medical wards, conducting thorough assessments and engaging in on-site discussions about the specific improvements needed for each ward.

Throughout the visit, on-site discussions provided firsthand information and allowed the delegation to directly hear the views of staff and technicians. The delegation addressed all issues and proposed potential solutions to enhance the hospital's services. Insights gained from these discussions will be valuable for incorporating necessary adjustments into the new Seychelles Hospital project. President Ramkalawan also observed the progress of ongoing renovations aimed at temporarily improving areas requiring urgent attention.

During the tour, President Ramkalawan engaged with healthcare workers and patients, listening to their concerns and experiences. He expressed gratitude to the healthcare workers for their unwavering commitment and dedication, reaffirming the government's full support for their continuous efforts to providing exceptional care. Addressing lapses and areas needing improvement, supervisors discussed with the President how to bridge gaps and identify where additional support is required.

“From what I have seen today, there are pertinent issues we need to address, and I am satisfied that, along with the Ministry of Health team, we were able to hold important discussions about the corrective actions required. During the visit, I also witnessed how some of our medical technicians and health workers are devoted to improving the service they are providing to the people. They work really hard. At times, they even double their shifts in order to ensure the necessary care is being provided. I am encouraged and wish them courage and strength as we collectively continue to work towards improving our health system. I take this opportunity to urge members of the public to use the services and infrastructure being provided to them wisely and to show respect to our health professionals who are devoting their time and efforts to care for them,” stressed President Ramkalawan.

Wards visited during the tour included the Paediatric Ward, Maternity Ward, Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit, Female Medical, Male Medical, Hermitte Ward, D’Offay Ward, Operating Theatre, and Casualty.

This morning's visit underscores the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare services and ensuring that Seychelles Hospital maintains its focus on delivering high-quality primary medical care and specialized treatments for the benefit of all citizens.