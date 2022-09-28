President Ramkalawan, on behalf of the country and on his personal behalf has also expressed appreciation to the UAE Government for the donation of high powered pumps to the Seychelles Fire and Rescue Services Agency (SFRSA) which will be extremely helpful in operations.

The President will convene a special meeting on Saturday 1st October, with all relevant stakeholders for a thorough assessment of the country’s state of preparedness for various incidents that may occur.

President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of appreciation to all workers and first responders, including various private companies who have, since yesterday been working tirelessly or in one way or another been involved with combating the landfill fire at Providence. Following his visit to the site late last night, the President commended them for their courage and commitment.

