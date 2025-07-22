President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed Dr Nobuhle Nkabane from the role of Minister and Higher Education and Training and has, in terms of Section 91 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, appointed Mr. Buti Kgwaridi Manamela as Minister of Higher Education and Training. Mr. Manamela was, until this appointment, serving as Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training - a role he held from the 6th Administration.
Consequently, President Ramaphosa has, in terms of Section 93 (b) of the Constitution, appointed Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube as Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training. Dr Dube's long Government leadership experience includes serving as MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) and Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Province, amongst other roles. Section 93 (b) empowers the President to appoint no more than two Deputy Ministers from outside the Assembly.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.