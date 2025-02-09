On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Namibia on the passing of Founding President His Excellency Dr Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, aged 95.

President Ramaphosa extends his sympathies to Founding First Lady of the Republic of Namibia, Her Excellency Kovambo Nujoma, and the broader Nujoma and Kondombolo Family.

President Ramaphosa’s thoughts are with Namibian President His Excellency Dr Nangolo Mbumba and the government of our north western neighbour who are experiencing this loss 12 months following the passing of President Hage Geingob.

President Ramaphosa said: “As neighbours and compatriots, South Africa is united in grief with Namibians who have lost the leader of the Namibian revolution, who is inseparable from our own history of struggle and liberation.

“Dr Sam Nujoma was an extraordinary freedom fighter who divided his revolutionary programme between Namibia’s own struggle against South African colonialism and the liberation of South Africa from apartheid.

“In exile and on home soil, he led the Ovambo People’s Organisation, the South West Africa People’s Organisation and the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia against the seemingly unshakeable might of colonial and apartheid authorities and forces.

“Sam Nujoma inspired the Namibian people to pride and resistance that belied the size of the population.

“Namibia’s attainment of independence from South Africa in 1990 ignited in us the inevitability of our own liberation.

“President Nujoma’s leadership of a free Namibia laid the foundation for the solidarity and partnership our two countries share today – a partnership we will continue to deepen as neighbours and friends.

“We are grateful for the extended lifetime with which Dr Sam Nujoma was blessed and we are grateful for the manner in which he dedicated the many decades of his life to serving his nation.

“May his soul rest in peace and may our neighbours find healing in his legacy.”