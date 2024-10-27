President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dr Crispian Olver as the new Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), with effect from 1 November 2024. The position of the Deputy Chairperson was previously held by Mr Valli Moosa since its inception in December 2020 until his retirement earlier this year. Dr Olver served as the Executive Director of the PCC supporting Mr Moosa since the start of the Commission.

The PCC, which is chaired by President Ramaphosa, followed recommendations from the Presidential Jobs Summit in 2018 when social partners agreed to a creation of a multi-stakeholder body to coordinate and oversee the just transition towards a low-carbon, inclusive, climate change resilient economy and society. The Commission has since been enacted as a Schedule 3 A public entity with the signing of the Climate Change Act, by President Ramaphosa in July this year.

Dr Crispian Olver brings not only his experience in the PCC, but a wealth of skills and expertise. He served in the first democratic Government in various capacities, including as Director General of the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism (1999 – 2005), in which position he crafted much of the climate policy and environmental legislation, as well as leading South Africa’s hosting of the World Summit on Sustainable Development (2002).

The President welcomes and congratulates Dr Olver in his new role and has urged him and the entire Commission to continue working towards forging social dialogue and engagement in ensuring that South Africa’s climate change response and just transition is inclusive and champions socio-economic interest in pursuit of South Africa’s global targets to address the climate crisis.

On behalf of the Commission, President Ramaphosa would like to thank the outgoing Deputy Chairperson, Mr Valli Moosa, for his relentless service and dedication to the Commission and for successfully steering it since its establishment in 2020.