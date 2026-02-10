The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, has learnt with sadness of the passing of Mr. Lee Weeling, a respected figure in the Mont Fleuri community and a longstanding member of Seychelles’ business fraternity.

Mr. Weeling was widely recognised for a lifetime of enterprise and service, associated with a business that became a familiar landmark for generations in Mont Fleuri. He represented the quiet resilience and work ethic that helped shape Seychelles’ commercial life and community identity, reflecting the enduring contribution of Seychellois of Chinese heritage to our national story.

Beyond community life, Mr. Weeling also contributed at national level through leadership roles in the private sector.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Seychelles, President Herminie extends heartfelt condolences to Mr. Weeling’s family, relatives, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. The President prays that they may find strength and comfort in the memories of a life lived with purpose, discipline, and dedication to community.