The newly elected President and Vice President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Honorable Justice Ricardo Claúdio Monteiro GONÇALVES (Cabo Verde) and Honorable Justice Sengu Mohamed KOROMA (Sierra Leone) paid a courtesy visit to the ECOWAS President H.E. Omar Alieu TOURAY, at the Commission’s Headquaters in Abuja, Nigeria, today, 17th October, 2024. Both Justice GONÇALVES and Justice KOROMA were elected on Monday 14 October 2024.

In his inaugural speech, Justice Ricardo Claúdio Monteiro GONÇALVES outlined his vision for the Court, focusing on two fundamental pillars: responsibility and dialogue. He emphasised the responsibility entrusted to the Court by the ECOWAS laws establishing the Court. He also stressed the need to uphold the institution’s mission as an independent, reliable, efficient, and accessible court.

He expressed his commitment to foster continuous dialogue with other institutions and agencies of ECOWAS, Member States, civil societies among others, while also ensuring financial prudence in the administration of the institution’s fund.

Welcoming the new management team of the Community Court of Justice, President Touray expressed his warm congratulations to the new leadership of the ECOWAS Court of Justice and assured them of the support of the ECOWAS Commission for the success of their mandate as head of this key Community institution.