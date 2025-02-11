The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, held bilateral discussions with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Minister of Defence, and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2025, currently taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both leaders to reaffirm the strong and longstanding ties between Seychelles and the UAE, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, tourism, and sustainable development. President Ramkalawan expressed Seychelles' deep appreciation for the UAE’s continued support in key sectors, including infrastructure, renewable energy, and capacity building.

Discussions also focused on enhancing economic cooperation, strengthening people-to-people exchanges, and exploring new avenues for collaboration in emerging industries such as technology and digital transformation. Predominantly in the domain of 'Business Services,' 'Investment Portal,' implementation of a 'Zero Bureaucracy' strategy in key sectors, and 'Cyber Security.' Both leaders underscored their shared commitment to advancing sustainable development and climate resilience, in line with global efforts to address pressing environmental challenges.

President Ramkalawan commended the UAE for its leadership in promoting innovation and governance excellence, as demonstrated by the World Government Summit. He reiterated Seychelles’ dedication to fostering international partnerships that contribute to the prosperity and well-being of its people.

Both leaders expressed confidence in the continued growth of the Seychelles-UAE relationship and committed to working closely to further deepen bilateral ties for mutual benefit.

Also present for the meeting was the Minister for Investment, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Mrs Devika Vidot, Seychelles Resident Ambassador in Abu Dhabi, Ambassador Gervais Moumou, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the UAE in Seychelles: H.E. Ahmed Alneyadi and the Senior International Cooperation Officer for the Ministry of Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry, Mr. Alex Henderson.

The President, along with other members of the Seychelles delegation, this morning, also attended the WGS2025 official opening main Plenary session as well as participated in various other key high-level forums relevant for Seychelles.