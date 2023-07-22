Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE President of the Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit received the credentials of HE Mohamed bin Ibrahim Al Sada as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to the Republic of South Sudan.

HE Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President of the Republic South Sudan, and His Highness’ wishes of health and happiness to His Excellency and to the government and people of South Sudan continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, HE President of the Republic of South Sudan entrusted HE Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and development. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.